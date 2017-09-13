Cobourg regatta is a big hit

COBOURG -- When the Cobourg Dragon Boat and Canoe Club got the chance to host a regatta last month, head coach Jeremy Fowlie told council at this week's committee-of-the-whole meeting, they aced it.



Fowlie was at council to share some of the kudos he had received on the event, the Western Ontario U11 and U13 championships that were held at the west-harbour area.



It was 2010 when the club began its youth division sprint-racing program, he recalled.



"Since then, they have raced all over the province, and our athletes have won over 80 medals."



This year, the Cobourg club had the chance to host a regatta for the under-11s and the under-13 championships. Last month, more than 120 athletes from the Western Ontario Division took part, competing in one-, two- and four-person canoes and kayaks (with a big war-canoe event as well).



"It was an opportunity for these athletes that we compete against all the time in their venues to come see Cobourg and where we paddle," he said.



"I can tell you the sight lines at the Cobourg harbour are second to none. A lot of rivers and lakes we paddle on, there's part of it where we cannot see the race. The parents were thrilled that, wherever they were, they could ee their child race from start to finish.



"A lot of infrastructure was needed to host a regatta, and we would like to thank the Marina staff, the Cobourg Yacht Club, director of parks, recreation, tourism and culture Dean Hustwick, as well as the Cobourg 2017 committee."



Fowlie also thanked the town and the council for its endorsement of the event.



He shared a brief video of the event, as well as a letter of commendation from Vice-Flag Paul Vincent of Canoe Kayak Canada's Western Ontario Division.



Among the compliments Vincent had to give were those involving the ample space for tents and chairs, handy washroom facilities, good viewing access to the race course and the visiting exhibit from Peterborough's Canoe Museum, "allowing parents and kids alike to learn and understand the history of our sport, and the heritage of our country."



He also had kudos for the enthusiastic parent volunteers who made it all run smoothly.



The only thing he found of concern was the tight launch space -- due, Fowlie noted, to high waters remaining from a rainy early summer.



"It was quite a busy and energetic day," Fowlie said.



"The kids had a great time, and all the parents enjoyed seeing Cobourg."



Mayor Gil Brocanier recalled the Civic Awards ceremony from three years ago, when he presented Fowlie with the Mayor's Award of Distinction for his work with the youth program. He extended congratulations on the remarkable way in which it has grown.



Questioned by Councillor Debra McCarthy on his current membership numbers, Fowlie said they'd had 110 children in their summer day-camp program. Currently, they have a number of youth among the 20 members of their recreational paddling program and their youth-racing program has 25 members.



