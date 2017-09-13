COBOURG -- During a recent private real-estate transaction, the Town of Cobourg made the surprising discovery that it may not own Station Street.



A report approved by council at its committee-of-the-whole meeting this week carries the recommendation that the town enter an Agreement of Purchase and Sale with the Canadian National Railway Company to purchase the lands for an estimated $43,535 -- a $10,000 purchase price plus costs associated with surveys, legal fees and environmental studies.



Director of public works Barry Thrasher offered some additional details.



"It came to light through the sale of a property that the ownership of Station Street, which is immediately on the north side of the fence at the railroad tracks, is not in the town's name. It's actually in CN's name," Thrasher said.



"We have been working with CN to resolve that ownership issue on behalf of the residents that live on the street. The issue has gone back and forth between the relevant people and staff here and our lawyers," he said.



"There are conditions. One is to ensure an environmental assessment on the issue of contamination on that street be properly dealt with. We have come to an agreement, and this report recommends entering into that agreement conditional upon a satisfactory environmental investigation."



"If you find contamination, who is responsible for remediation?" Mayor Gil Brocanier asked.



"Depending on the level of contamination and the cost that would be involved in cleaning it up, the town has the option to walk away from this agreement -- that is one of the key clauses in this agreement," Thrasher said.



Deputy Mayor John Henderson pointed out that council had been unaware of this issue at budget time, so no provisions of that kind had been made.



The report states that costs associated with this purchase are expected to be funded by proceeds from the sale of industrial lands at Lucas Point.



