Blessing of the animals in Grafton

GRAFTON -- The Catholic Church (and some Anglican churches) observe the Blessing of Animals as a way to honour St. Francis.



Father David West of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Grafton has a special devotion for this patron saint of animals, as well as his own fondness for animals.



And his dedication to an annual blessing has inspired other priests he has shared his stories with to initiate the ritual with their own congregations.



The official Feast Day of St. Francis is Oct. 4. But as Father West will be away that day, he is holding the Blessing in Grafton a bit early -- Sept. 23.



It's been an annual tradition for him for 15 to 20 years, including his six year at St. Mary's.



Over that time, West said, he's seen more than just the family dog.



"People have brought iguanas, horses, lizards, chickens, cats, ducks. Someone even brought in a pig once, but in another parish," he listed.



"People really seem to enjoy it."



St. Mary's is located at 213 Old Danforth Rd., just next to St. Mary's Elementary School. The blessing will take place at 11 a.m. outside the church, and all animals are welcome.



