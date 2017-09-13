A night of poetry coming up in Cobourg

The Cobourg Poetry Workshop's 3rd Thursday Poetry Readings begins its 2017/18 season Sept. 21, leading off with local poet Wally Keeler, a well-known and well-regarded member of the local poetry community. "When Wally gets up to read, or perform," said a member of the Poetry Workshop, "one never knows what to expect. While some poets have a consistent style, Wally is unpredictable, bringing a refreshing approach to his readings, keeping the audience off balance, holding its attention at all times. It's a reading not to miss."

Also reading with Keeler is Toronto poet Stanley Fefferman whose poems critic Laurence Hutchman described as being '"¦ struck by the their musicality, humour ..with phrases and lines that surprise us with their shifting tones of voice. It is poetry filled with insight and gratitude.' A regular broadcaster on CBC Radio, Fefferman will be reading from his first collection of poetry, Home Was Elsewhere.

Joining Keeler and Fefferman will be another Toronto poet familiar to Cobourg audiences, Allan Briesmaster, whose most recent collection of poetry, Against The Flight of Spring, is described as exploring life and form with a dazzling variety of poetic forms and style. A freelance editor, publisher and literary consultant, Briesmaster has published seven full-length books of poetry, giving readings from St. John's to Victoria.

Held at Meet At 66 King Street East in Cobourg, the readings commence at 7:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m. Admission is free.