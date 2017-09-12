Union Gas donates $1,000 to Cornerstone centre

COBOURG -- Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre was excited last month to receive a $1,000 grant from Union Gas.



These funds will help support the agency's areas of most urgent need, the announcement said -- helping women and children across Northumberland County move out of danger and into a future free of violence.



"At Union Gas, we share a commitment to the community, and we work hard to be good partners in the more than 400 we serve across the province," said Ed Gouweloos, Utility Service Construction Manager, Union Gas.



"We're proud to support the important work that Cornerstone does to help make positive change in this community."



Cornerstone executive director Nancy Johnston said her agency is grateful for the contribution.



"This support enables Cornerstone to continue delivering first-class service to our community, furthering our work in delivering high-quality programs to those in need, allowing our clients the opportunity to begin a new life free from abuse."



Established in 1983, Cornerstone offers vital services to women and children impacted by family violence, providing immediate shelter, counselling and prevention services throughout Northumberland County and committed to fostering healthy, respectful relationships. For more information, visit www.cornerstonenorthumberland.ca.



====



COBOURG -- Job seekers and employers will have the chance to come together at the Sept. 26 Job Fair hosted by Watton Employment Services Inc.



It will run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Centre (157 Elgin St. E. Cobourg), with more than 20 employers offering a variety of full-time, part-time and student positions representing such opportunities as Industrial and manufacturing labourers, bus drivers, sales and reception positions, kitchen helpers, dish washers, cleaners and housekeepers, personal-support workers, customer-service staffer, cooks and servers, aestheticians and hair stylists, hosts and hostesses, and general labourers.



Because it's such a great opportunity, the folks at Watton advise you that on-the-spot interviews are a distinct possibility. Dress for success and bring copies of your resume.



And they invite you to drop into their office at 9 Elgin St. E. before that date if you need assistance with your resume.



Pre-registration is advisable, as it allows quicker entry into the event to meet with employers, which you can arrange by calling 905-372-1901 or 1-888-348-8854. But those who register on-site are also welcome.



Funded by Service Ontario, Watton is Northumberland's service provider, its services and incentives offered free both to job seekers and employers.



====



PORT HOPE -- There's nothing like music to nudge a child's development along in many wonderful ways.



At least that's what Audrey Mead believes, based on her years of working with young people -- including the music programming at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church.



Fall is back, and Audrey is starting a new year of her free after-school singing program that happens Thursdays at St. Paul's from 4 to 5 p.m.



"Children throughout the Port Hope area join together to share their love of music and singing," she said.



"A choir is an enjoyable and engaging program. Even those with limited or no choral experience benefit from peer interaction, musical knowledge and leadership skills.



"Singing with a choir builds confidence and social skills. It's also fun," Audrey said.



The church is located at 131 Walton St., and children aged six to 12 are welcome.



For more information, call Audrey at 905-885-5146.



====



COBOURG -- One of many events leading up to Taoist Tai Chi International's Senior's Day on Oct. 1 is a local one -- a free two-hour Taste of Tai Chi class on Sept. 24.



"In Canada, approximately 80 per cent of our participants are over 60," local practitioner Daphne Gold noted.



"Our organization has always contributed to communities and the healthy aging of seniors by providing healthy physical activity, opportunities to volunteer and a sense of belonging," Daphne said.



"The decline in health usually associated with aging is not inevitable. Instead, practicing the Taoist arts reverses this processes of degeneration, enabling us to age in a healthy way.



"In fact it is never too early to start preparing for healthy retirement years," she added.



The free session runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at Premiere Dance Cobourg (726 Ontario St.), offering members of the public an opportunity to see demonstrations, obtain information on the benefits of Taoist Tai Chi and even try some moves for themselves. Premiere Dance wlll provide some entertainment as well, so a fun-filled afternoon is in store.



Then, next day, beginner classes begin in both Cobourg and Port Hope.



For more information, call 905-373-9490.

====



ROSENEATH -- It's fall fair season, and one of the most popular ones takes place in Roseneath.



This year, the Roseneath Fair offers down-home country fun for the whole family Sept. 22 to 24 at the Roseneath Fairgrounds.



Each day brings its own highlights.



On Friday night, rev up with the Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, you'll enjoy the visits from the Woofjocks Canine All Stars, Zoo To You, Canadian Raptor Conservancy, as well as the 6 p.m. Demo Derby.

On Sunday, there's the Horse and Pony Pulls, Tom Bishop's Wild West Show and the Freestyle Connection BMX bicycle-stunt show.



And don't forget to register for the Roseneath Rosebud Baby Show.



The fairgrounds is located at 9109 County Rd. 45, and a complete jam-packed schedule of events is available by calling 905-352-3778, or visit www.roseneathfair.com.



====



Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.