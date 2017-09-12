HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- Waving his hand in response to applause from the audience members who rose to their feet in the Hamilton Township council chambers Tuesday afternoon, Tom Behan Sr. was named Senior of the Year.



He radiated happiness and charm with his wife, Alice, by his side.



The well-known Northumberland County businessman was born this very month in 1935 and has lived on the same Burnham Street property in Hamilton Township all of his life, Mayor Mark Lovshin told the crowded room.



His family-run company has been awarded many construction contracts through the years aroundNorthumberland County including in Hamilton Township. Behan Construction was started by the him in 1960 and has been a member of the Chamber of Commerce since 1964.



Behan himself has been an active community participant and supporter of many, including kids, the audience was told.



"He was a friend of youth," the mayor said, saying Behan is a member of the Baltimore Optimist Club and a past president.



A cancer survivor, Behan participates in the Relay for Life.



Many projects have been supported by this Senior of the Year including construction of the Baltimore Recreation Centre and the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Lovshin continued.



Behan also received honours from the provincial government at the same council meeting from former Hamilton Township councillor Forrest Rowden, on behalf of MPP Lou Rinaldi.



A reception followed this final council agenda presentation.



