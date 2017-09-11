Director of Music Paul Storms leads the Concert Band of Cobourg while Cobourg Legion Pipes and Drums Pipe Major Mary Ito accompanies at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh, N.Y. on the weekend. For the 16th year the Concert Band of Cobourg (The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Association – Ontario) was embraced by the community of Plattsburgh during its annual Battle of Plattsburgh celebrations, along with members of the Hastings and Prince Edward Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps 88. The Battle of Plattsburgh commemorates the joint naval and land battle of upper New York State during the war of 1812 by the British. PETE FISHER/POSTMEDIA