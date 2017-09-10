PORT HOPE -- The report on developing Riverside Park from a passive park into an interactive one has been approved by Port Hope council at a recent committee-of-the-whole meeting.

With its location being across the street from the Ruth Clarke Activity Centre for seniors, the municipality had the help of the facility's board in its work, which will see such features as outdoor ping-pong and foosball tables, flower boxes, a steel xylophone, a concrete cornhole, an outdoor chess table, and in-ground Twister and tic-tac-toe boards.

This was all made possible by a New Horizons for Seniors grant of $18,000, which (according to the report from community-development program manager Julia Snoek) represents 100 per cent funding for the park development.

"I think the plan is great. We have a number of options for a variety of people," Councillor Louise Ferrie-Blecher said.

But she had a question about the elevator at the Ruth Clarke centre.

"First, it's not an elevator -- it's a lift," Coun.Jeff Lees said.

"And most of the problems that come up have to do with weight. The lift is designed for 500 lb., but it gets overloaded and it gets stuck."

Given the split-foyer design of the Ruth Clarke Centre, Lees added, an actual elevator is not practical.

Parks, recreation and culture director Jim McCormack said the New Horizons grant has criteria.

"When staff made the application, we identified examples of the types of activities that would be in that park, like the chess table. It's somewhat restricted to those types of activities, but we also stress it's to encourage inter-generational opportunities.

"For example, one individual commented to us, 'What adult would play Twister?' I asked my mother, and she said, 'I'd play in a heartbeat.'"

Snoek's report went on to describe how the park is not only for seniors.

"It is a strategic objective in the Community Strategic Plan as an outdoor leisure space," it said.

"The Age-Friendly Community Action Plan includes recommendations to increase park and trail usage by introducing new features The development of Riverside Park aligns with these priorities with an accessible focus and continues to allow the municipality to offer a wide variety of programming and services."

