Port Hope's Cultivate Festival keeps growing

PORT HOPE -- Port Hope's Cultivate Festival of Food and Drink has expanded this year with a first-time "free" aspect to the paid-admission event, say organizers.

The festival, now entering its third year of operating in Memorial Park next to Port Hope's historic town hall, has added a "marketplace" of 30 vendors along neighbouring Augusta Street where people can wander and purchase packaged food to take home, co-found Jeff Bray says.

He described the new feature as $17,500 in provincial Celebrate Ontario funding was announced by local riding MPP Lou Rinaldi in the park on Friday.

The price of tickets range from $30 on Friday and Sunday to $40 on Saturday, and a overall weekend pass of $70 is being charged to enter the park and enjoy music along with fresh food and beverages.

The festival includes: "tons of locally grown and crafted food choices; the very best craft beer, wine, cider and spirits; live, interactive art installations; educational workshops; open-ended and creative children's play area; and 24 hours of live music," states the event's web page (www.CultivateNorthumberland.ca) "Intimate and engaging, Cultivate is located in a green-space in the heart of downtown Port Hope, Ontario."

As the Northumberland MPP explained that the funding is part of Ontario's 150 program, he praised the young festival and its co-founders (which includes Amelia Sheffield Bray and Nicole Beatty) for bringing all kinds of local foods together in one place.

"It's nice to bring new ideas to the table," Rinaldi said.

The festival keeps changing and it brings both local people and outsiders together as well, Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson added.

