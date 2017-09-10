New website for Cobourg's Horizons of Friendship

COBOURG -- The celebration last week at the Horizons of Friendship office was in honour of its newly redesigned website.

The redesign aims to serve as a resource for valuable information on the development agency's partners and projects in Central America and Mexico, as well as on local activities and events.

Though their work is widespread, the announcement said, Horizons operates with only 10 local staff out of a small office upstairs at 50 Covert St., Cobourg.

Nevertheless, executive director Patricia Rebolledo said, "Each year we provide support to over 18 community-based organizations in Central America and Mexico that are making a real difference in improving the living conditions of the most vulnerable people.

"In these times, when resources are limited all around the world, it is imperative for small agencies such as ours to make the best possible use of technology in order to increase our capacity to inform not only our donors, but also the general public and our partners in the South."

The new website design was made in partnership with Joint Development Collective, a Toronto-based fundraising and communications agency. Their hope was to create an online platform that would exhibit the strength and depth of the agency's 44-year legacy in supporting and promoting community development in Mesoamerica.

The agency was established in Cobourg following David and Christine Stewart's time working in Honduras in 1973. Upon their return, they resolved to continue their work so -- with the help of Father Tim Coughlan -- they set up the Help Honduras Foundation. The work grew, and the agency became Horizons of Friendship.

Now, at www.horizons.ca, you can view regularly updated program, partner and event details, as well as information on opportunities such as the annual educational tour to Mesoamerica, Founders Award nominations, local events (such as Writers & Friends in Port Hope or Kingston), a monthly calendar and an on-line newsletter subscription.

As well, it boasts the creation of a Youth Ambassador program, which seeks to recruit youth to advance Horizons' mission in Canada and abroad.

Horizons invites you to explore the site further to discover details of the important work Horizons does in the South, as well as what you can do to get involved.

