Cobourg to live-stream council meetings

COBOURG -- The Town of Cobourg is pleased to announce that live web streaming and recorded video of all public meetings of council will now be available in high-definition format and streamed live through the town's YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/towncobourg.

In October 2016, the town had three Panasonic digital cameras installed to provide different viewpoints during council discussion and public delegations, along with Black Magic video-production software. At the time of installation iCompass only offered a standard-definition video-conversion format. Now, with the installation of an HD encoder, viewers are offered a high-definition viewing format whose images show much finer detail.

Now that live streaming has been upgraded to HD, the town will broadcast all council and public meetings through the this YouTube Channel, starting with the Sept. 11 regular council meeting.

To watch the live web stream, just visit www.youtube.com/towncobourg. While some viewers were previously asked to download Flash software to watch the meetings via the CivicWeb portal, the announcement said, no additional video viewing software will be needed to access the live stream on YouTube.

"Viewers will now be able to watch our council and public meetings in a much better viewing format, and can access the live broadcast through our YouTube channel," communications officer Ashley Purdy said in the press release.

"This upgrade came at no additional cost, and will provide the viewer with a one-click access point to our live streaming."

A link on the town's municipal website homepage will also be made available for easy navigation and accessibility.

Videos will be archived for a period of three months and will be accessible on the town's YouTube Channel.

cnasmith@postmedia.com