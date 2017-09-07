The TD Summer Reading program has concluded another season in which approximately 200 children enthusiastically participated.

Now, everyone’s mind is on back-to-school. While local stores may have all the gear to support your child’s school needs – from clothes and lunch bags to backpacks and crayons – the Cobourg Public Library has so many additional services and resources to offer your family throughout the school year.

I’ll highlight just a few here:

Books! For novel studies and projects – the library can assist with assignments. Whether it’s selecting a chapter book at the right reading level, or helping support projects on varying subjects, our staff is trained to help you with your needs. The library also has many French language materials available for loan such as board books, picture books, chapter books and non-fiction books. You can also read French books online, through our online database Tumble Biblio Enfants.

DVDs – looking for a movie to watch on family movie night? The Youth Services Department has many movies to entertain even the toughest critic. We recently acquired a new display unit for our movies, making the browsing so much more convenient. Be sure to stop by and have a look.

We also have a number of free programs for youths to participate in:

A Mother Goose Certificate Program runs on Thursday mornings for ten weeks (care-giver & child). Registration required.

Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. we host Family Story Time for the whole family. New themes are featured each week, plus a craft and snack are included for those who participate. The same program is offered Friday mornings at 10 a.m. at our Bewdley Branch. Both of these programs are drop-in.

Other highlights include: Fidget Spinner Madness, Creepy-Crawly Insect Fun, Mini Sticks Hockey Tournament, Coding, and a Halloween Extravaganza.

Hamilton Township branch programs include: Puking Pumpkins, Halloween Funday, and Solar Robotics.

For teens, we have programming such as Teen Movie Fright Night, Book Nerds Unite, and an Ugly Christmas Sweater program. Want to have your say about Library programs for teens? Join our Teen Advisory Group (TAG).

Homeschooling program: a weekly gathering that invites all Homeschoolers for stories, activities and a snack on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to take part in this drop in program.

Build Together Lego Club is fun for the whole family and runs on Sept. 24 and Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. We provide the Lego, you bring the imagination. This program is drop-in.

The Share Your Stories Writing Contest is returning for its 14th edition. Write what interests you in the form of a short story OR a graphic novel OR a poem. The contest kicks off during Ontario Public Library week with a visit from the author of “Haunted Canada” Joel Sutherland. Cartoonist/illustrator, Josh Rosen, will also be sharing the graphic novel process when he visits the library on Nov. 2. Entries will be judged by members of the community. Contest is open to kids in grades 1 through 12 who live or go to school in Cobourg or Hamilton Township. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. This could be a great classroom project for teachers to get students involved! More information will be posted on the library’s website, social media, and in the library itself.

Don’t want to commit to a program? Then just stop by anytime and do your own thing in one of our passive programs: Perhaps you like Pete the Cat? He’s misplaced all of his school supplies at the Library. Spot all 12 and you will be rewarded. Minecraft Pixel Art: create your favourite character. The Biggest Bookworm: help make Cobourg’s largest bookworm by sharing your favourite book. Holiday Selfie Booth: bring along family and friends to take a holiday photo. Or take a chance and drop by on Fridays during the month of December when we will have a special DIY craft or activity.

Keep an eye out for a new collection coming soon. We are very excited to be offering a fun, new backpack program. Our backpacks can be checked out using your library card and each pack focuses on a different subject such as dinosaurs, crafts, the environment and more. Inside you’ll find books to discover along with an educational toy or activity. The bags are great starting points for nurturing your child’s lifelong love of reading.

For more information please visit our website www.cobourg.library.on.ca or stop by for a copy of our fall program guide.

There are many reasons to make the Library part of your child’s school year. Children learn to share and to be engaged in their communities through Library collections, programs or physical space. Come and see what the Youth Services Department of the Cobourg Public Library has for you.

Also at the library:

New this fall! Cobourg Cookbook Club on the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.

Rustic Bean Book Club on the last Monday of the month at 5 p.m. at The Rustic Bean Coffee Co. on King Street

Breakfast, Books & More. We’re visiting the Harwood Hall during the monthly pancake breakfast to provide library services on the spot. Come on by to have a great breakfast, and check out some materials for the weekend.

The Cobourg Public Library is out in the community! Visit http://calendar.cobourg.ca/library to find out where you can find us next.

Rhonda Perry is the Coordinator of Youth Services at the Cobourg Public Library