Just in time for the Canada 150 version of the Cobourg Terry Fox Run on Sept. 17, Gores Landing resident Peter Wieczorek provides a fresh burst of inspiration.

Event organizer Fred Stegmayer met up with Wieczorek in Victoria Park on Thursday to present a plaque of appreciation for his exceptional and outstanding support during his first time participating last year.

The $5,000 Wieczorek collected is the most Stegmayer can recall a first-timer bringing in.

And the fact that Wieczorek — who lost both legs from the knee down to osteomyelitis — covered the course on prosthetics is an inspiration to all.

“I am very proud of what he has done,” Stegmayer stated.

“I hope what it says to people is, ‘If he can do it, I should be able to go out there and make a contribution.’”

The Canada 150 edition of the run brings thoughts of the young man it’s named after. When Terry Fox set out to cross Canada on his own prosthetic limb in 1980, Wieczorek noted, it was more of a challenge than it may have appeared. At that time, prosthetics were made to allow for walking around but certainly not for athletic endeavours. Nowadays, prosthetic limbs and attachments have far more sophisticated engineering that can allow a far wider range of activities.

Great strides are also being made in fighting cancer, and Stegmayer mentioned two.

A Terry Fox Research Institute has been established as a collaborative effort among scientists and hospitals across Canada that co-ordinate their research and share their discoveries. It multiplies the chances of finding the right solution, he said.

Another break-through is immunotherapy, which mobilizes one’s own immune system to recognize cancer and fight it.

“Your immune cells are supposed to attack anything foreign — they can’t figure out why they don’t go after cancer,” Wieczorek commented.

With all this going on, Stegmayer has no doubt that a cure can be found. But meanwhile, there’s much to be done — and the Terry Fox Runs go on.

The Cobourg run goes from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, headquartered at the Lions Pavilion in Victoria Park. There are 3K and 5K courses, and anyone who wants to try a 10K is welcome to take the 5K twice — and you can run, walk, roller-blade, cycle, bring the family or bring the dog.

Pledge sheets are available online, as well as at Lakefront Utility Services, the LCBO, the YMCA, TD Trust, the Bank of Nova Scotia, the post office and Pharmacy 101. If you’d like one of those 2017 Canada 150-edition Terry Fox Run T-shirts, they are available at Lakefront Utility Services (as well as at the actual event).

While everyone is enthusiastic about their support, Stegmayer said, they can’t always take part.

“People have so much going on in their lives that, while they would like to help, they just don’t have the time,” he noted.

“The solution is very simple — the Internet.”

You can visit terryfoxrun.org where a sub-menu lets you choose a site where you want to make a donation. If you choose Cobourg, he said, “that donation goes directly to the Cobourg foundation.”

You can also choose a registered participant to sponsor. If you choose Wieczorek, for example, your pledge is credited to his eventual total.

“By doing it online, it literally takes a minute — and you have made a difference,” Stegmayer said.

cnasmith@postmedia.com