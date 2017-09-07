United Way calls for Expressions of Interest

Northumberland United Way is now accepting Expressions of Interest for Community Impact Investment Funding for the period from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019.

The announcement said that the funding is open to eligible non-profit and charitable organization who qualify under Expression of Interest criteria, fit in with the United Way strategic-focus areas, and are seeking funding of $10,000 or more.

Through the annual community campaign, United Way funds programs in three focus areas — kids, poverty and community. Donors are the foundation of these programs and United Way’s efforts to create positive local impact in communities across Northumberland County.

“This is the second year Northumberland United Way has opened its funding to eligible non-profit or charitable organizations in Northumberland County,” chief executive officer Heather Norris stated in the press release.

“This enables us to identify community needs and allocate funding to achieve the greatest impact.”

Expressions of Interest must be submitted to United Way by noon on Sept. 28, and applications and eligibility information can be found at mynuw.org.