Port Hope to celebrate It movie release

PORT HOPE -

It is going to be a very special event in downtown Port Hope on Friday.

Adam Pearson, owner of Queenies Bake Shop on Walton Street, is organizing an It party in front of his bakery and word is getting around near and far through social media.

“We’ve had tons of people coming by,” Pearson said.

On Queenies Facebook page, Pearson has taken pictures of a character from the major motion picture appearing at various locations throughout the town. The movie, based on Stephen King’s novel and which will be released Friday, was filmed throughout the Port Hope and Oshawa areas last summer and has a strong following on social media.

Friday’s party in Port Hope runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music, games and a barbecue with many giveaways.

The movie revolves around seven friends and a terrorizing demon clown called Pennywise in their Maine hometown. At the party on Friday, there will be giveaway for a special VIP screening of the movie at the Capitol Theatre on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

Since announcing the party and special screening, Pearson said there has been much anticipation from near and far. Some of the people that have stopped by were a couple from Indiana, two from Louisiana, three from Michigan solely for the purpose of seeing where It was filmed.

Two people also came from Brampton to tour the area.

“They said they wanted to do it now before the mayhem started,” Pearson said, noting there is anticipation Port Hope will see an influx of people once the movie opens.

Numerous productions have been filmed in Port Hope over the years, but It seems to be the one with the most anticipation.

“This is a huge movie,” Pearson said. “This is a major blockbuster movie.”

The movie trailer itself has set records for the most views.

“That’s why It’s so big for Port Hope,” Pearson said. “Stephen King has a huge following that will do anything including travel around the world.”

pfisher@postmedia.com