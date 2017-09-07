Meet local Trillium Party candidate this Saturday

Next year’s election for the provincial Northumberland-Peterborough South riding will, for the first time, include a candidate from the Trillium Party.

Party organizers invite you to a meet-and-greet this Saturday in Baltimore to introduce Derek Sharp to voters.

The Trillium Party was based on widespread dissatisfaction with both the Liberal and Conservative parties and the anger voters felt at what they perceive as a politics-as-usual approach on the part of both. Their aim is to foster a philosophy of common-sense goals and a connection with the everyday people of Ontario.

You can learn more at the meet-and-greet event, an informal family affair with entertainment for the kids, light snacks, coffee and tea.

It runs from 1 to 4 p.m. in the clubhouse at Roxburgh Glen Golf Course, north of Cobourg.