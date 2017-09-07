Cobourg Lions continue to support community

Well wasn’t that a summer to remember, feels like it rained every week.

I kept watching to see if anyone was gathering animals two by two and building an Ark here in Cobourg.

After a bit of a soggy start, the Canada Day 150 Waterfront Festival was quite successful for the Lions Club of Cobourg. As in the past we have donated the use of the refreshment tent to the Hospital Foundation Wine and Ale in the park event. This event as always was well attended and those there witnessed our cheque presentation of $5,000 to the foundation. The Lions have contributed to the foundation for many years.

We had great entertainment on the bandshell, a well attended Strawberry Social (with all profits going to Northumberland United Way) a well attended Craft Beer night and of course a full house at our refreshment tent (especially when it rained), and I know for a fact all who attended the festival had a great time.

We are currently in the process of working on the 2018 version and we hope to make a few changes to improve the visitor experience. At this time I’d like to once again thank all our advertisers and supporters who help us offset our costs so that we are better able to financially support our community.

One of the organizations we supported this past summer was the under 16 Canadian Fast pitch Championships which was hosted by Cobourg Legion Minor Softball Association. Not only did we provide funds and volunteers but we also provided the hall and a great meal for the pre-tournament banquet.

At the Lions Club of Cobourg we also support the arts. When the Northumberland Players approached us to help fund a trip to an Ottawa competition we stepped forward with a cheque of $1,000 to help offset their costs.

I may have made light about the rain at the beginning of this article but the Lions Club of Cobourg has recently donated $1,000 US in support of those affected by the flooding caused by the hurricane in Texas. We are truly an international organization.

Looking forward, the Lions Clubs of Cobourg and Campbellford will be at Donegan Park barbecuing for riders in the Bike Up Northumberland fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9. This fundraiser raises much needed support for both the Northumberland Hills Hospital foundation but also for the Campbellford Hospital Foundation. Please come out to support this years riders.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 we will once again be at the Dragon Boat races barbecuing our little hearts out in support of the Northumberland Hills United Way, please come down to support the rowers and grab something to eat, again all profits go to the local United Way.

I know summer just ended but there are a few dates to mark on your calendars.

On Nov. 12 we will once again be hosting the breakfast with Santa at the Lions Centre from 9 to 11 a.m. Entrance is by donation only as well as a non perishable food donation in support of Food Share Northumberland. On Nov. 19 we will once again participate in the Cobourg Santa Clause Parade where we will sponsor the Santa Float.

On Dec. 10 we will present a Christmas Concert (music will be provided by local singing groups) at the hall from 1 until 3 p.m. Admission has not been finalized but we hope to stay at around $5 per person, with all funds going to a local charities there will be more details as we get closer to the date.

Well, that’s about it for now..as you can see we are a very active group of individuals and are always looking for more members.

If you are interested in finding out more about the Lions please feel free to join us for dinner. We meet the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Lions Centre on Elgin St at 7 p.m. Call us at 905-372-6217 or send us an email at lionsclub@cobourglions.com.

Lion George