Challenge the Dragon Boat Festival Sept. 23

This year’s Challenge the Dragon Boat Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Cobourg Marina and Cobourg Yacht Club.

Local businesses, fitness clubs and community groups come from near and far to register their team and participate in the event.

Festival goers can register as a team of 20 paddlers for $800 or $40 a person. The anticipated registration deadline is Sept. 14.

If you are interested in paddling but can’t find a team, contact the United Way office and we can find a team for you to join.

Participants are also encouraged to put forth their best effort to pledge donations to the festival for a chance to be awarded as the “highest revenue raisers.”

Interested participants can register their team by visiting Northumberland United Way office at 62 Swayne Street, Cobourg or by calling 905-372-6955.

For more information about the event, visit mynuw.org.