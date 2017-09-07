A community meeting is set for next month concerning the ongoing expansion of the Ranney Falls Generating Station by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) on the Trent River adjacent to Lock 12 in Campbellford.

This meeting follows an open house in June which was part of the environmental assessment required on the huge construction project that began two months before that, states OPG spokesperson Neal Kelly in an e-mail.

“OPG will be hosting a Community Celebration Event at Ranney Falls in Campbellford Oct. 18. This will be an opportunity for the community to learn more,” he stated.

Water has been diverted from the existing G3 turbine unit, which has reached the end of its life, and a new powerhouse is being added to the existing one with an enormous new water entry channel and spillway being dug and blasted out of the rock and ground to the north.

The work is drawing a lot of spectators who are visiting the canal and the nearby suspension bridge.

“Total station capacity will be increased from approximately 10 to 20 megawatts, which is enough electricity to power about 8,000 to 10,000 homes,” states a description of the OPG project.

“The proposed Ranney Falls G3 Project is being undertaken by OPG to improve the available hydroelectric potential at the site, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to increase the amount of clean renewable energy available to consumers,” it also states.

Kelly reports that there are about 30 people working on the site at this time and that will go up to about 70 later this fall when concrete pouring takes place.

Asked when the hydro power facility will be up and running, Kelly replied that the “project will be partially running with the spillway in operation by October/November 2018. The new 10 MW unit will be operational in December 2019 or earlier.

“Efforts are gearing to have an earlier in service date. OPG is also returning to service the other 2 existing units (5 mw each) when the spillway is put in service. Parks Canada – Trent-Severn Waterways owns and operates the dam.”

The economic impact on the local economy is expected to be about $25-million, Kelly also stated.

Hydro electric power has been made at this site since 1922.

