September always stirs memories in me

As we turn the corner on a new school year, I am flooded with memories within memories of September 2, 1995. I remember my 5-year-old daughter waking up for her very first day of kindergarten and saying to me in a laconic fashion: “I’m so tired. I’m not going to school today. I’ll go next year.” Nice try, Lambykins.

So there we were in the public school yard, all the little children lined up in a row, all the teachers in another line facing them, and all the proud parents watching from the sideline. Twenty-two years ago this week, my daughter entered kindergarten.

As I anxiously watched that day, two old memories were concurrently triggered within me:

My own first day in kindergarten: I was sitting up front in a wee chair in a circle, my head down at my ankles, trying to tie a shoe lace. Suddenly, there was a big pair of heels in my line of sight and a long billowing dress just above that. I jerked my head to look up, got it caught up in the teacher’s dress and it went flying up in the air revealing her knickers to all the boys and girls. You don’t forget something like that when you are five years old.

The other memory was of being in the delivery room as my daughter was being born.

I remembered thinking about how I was the only person who failed my Lamaze training class. I kept hyperventilating and passing out. (It came in handy in the delivery room when I passed out right after the doctor offered me a piece of the umbilical cord on a silver platter like it was the Congressional Medal of Honour.) To be fair, I did better during the actual birthing process which lasted about 1600 hours (if memory serves me right) as it was my job to keep my wife as relaxed as possible while keeping her from ripping out the ceiling lights. From the moment my little girl cried out for the first time,

my life has been a far more satisfying journey.

Back to that sunny day in September 1995, the opening bell sounded across the school yard, and each teacher took turns calling out their new students’ names. And as I thought about that eventful day in the delivery room, my daughter’s full name was called out and she demurely stepped out of the main line and carefully walked over to her teacher (a wonderful lady), joining her first ever classmates.

Now, 22 years later, I am flooded with the memory of that little girl, as she celebrates the one year anniversary of her wedding and her birthday, also coincidentally in the month of September.

Time flies. But it’s all good. And isn’t it funny how only the sweetest, most precious moments can make you smile and cry at the same time?

Victor Schukov is a writer who lives in Brighton. His column appears every Thursday.