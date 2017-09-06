Rutherflo wins revived Colborne Fastball League

Colborne Rutherflo defeated the Cobourg Cruzers to win the best-of-three series for the Colborne Cup. Rutherflo pitcher Riley Minifie earned his second win over the Cruzers with eight strikeouts.

Justin Bertin was hot on the bat with two home runs and five RBI for Rutherflo. Brandon Cane had a triple and single for 3 RBI and had an amazing game as catcher for Rutherflo. Cory Mattson added a double and 2 singles and 2 RBI.

Sheldon Calbury of the Cruzers hit a solo home run.

League awards have been handed out.

Doug McNairn of the Cruzers was awarded the most sportsmanlike which was well deserved for getting his first-year team organized and helped many fastball players get back in the game.

Chris Dryburgh took home rookie of the year as a cricket player from Africa who never played the game of fastball, but had a great year at the plate and tracking down the fastball in the field.

Riley Minifie of Rutherflo took home the top pitcher of the year and most valuable player. Minifie’s average was .750 at the plate and won all Rutherflo games as the pitcher in the playoffs.

The league thanks president and scorekeeper Mary Ainsworth and her committee of Shannon Gibson and Jason and Kali Post for a very successful season and getting the Colborne Fastball League organized after a four-year break.

The league resumes May 15, 2018 in Colborne.