Join in the Ella-bration this Sunday

The All-Canadian Jazz Festival presents a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald this Sunday, Sept. 10 in Cobourg’s Victoria Hall.

The festival itself, a long-time September fixture in Port Hope, is taking a hiatus for the 2017 season as the format is reconfigured. But devotees are continuing with the music through year-round events — including this one that takes place on what would have been their regular festival weekend.

Regular emcee and local favourite Heather Bambrick is back with the Brian Barlow Big Band to present Ella-Bration, a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald’s music on the 100th anniversary of her birth.

Dubbed The First Lady of Song, Fitzgerald was the most popular female jazz singer in the United States for more than half a century. Over her lifetime, she won 13 Grammy awards and sold more than 40-million albums.

Her voice was flexible, wide-ranging, accurate and ageless. She sang both sultry ballads and, sweet jazz, and could imitate every instrument in an orchestra.

She worked with all the jazz greats, from Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Nat King Cole to Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie and Benny Goodman. Or, some might say, all the jazz greats had the pleasure of working with her.

Performing at top venues around the world, she drew packed houses with audience member as diverse as her vocal range — rich and poor, all races, all religions, all nationalities, all sharing their love of Fitzgerald’s musical gifts.

Heather Bambrick is a walking encyclopedia of jazz music. The recent Juno nominee, JazzFM host and teacher knows her Ella, and she knows her scat singing.

Since leaving her native Newfoundland, she has been appreciated in a variety of musical settings, most notably her trio and quintet as well as big bands. And those with children may recall her voice from The Wild Kratts or Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood.

Brian Barlow is a first-call studio musician, arranger, producer, drummer and percussionist. When he’s not busy with that, he’s either leading the Brian Barlow Big Band or acting as artistic director of the Prince Edward County Jazz Festival.

Barlow has played with the best, and was a member of The Boss Brass for 17 years. He leads a very hot band composed of some very heavy players, and is a master of the Ellington and Fitzgerald song books.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. show are $40 at the door, and advance tickets at $35 are available in Cobourg at Zapp Records and in Port Hope at Ganaraska Art and Framing and Furby House Books (and on-line from Eventbrite).