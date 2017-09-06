Garage Dog EP release set for Sept. 28 at The Mill

Local band Garage Dog members are inviting their friends and family, aka the Dog Pound, to share in the celebration of the release of their first EP – Ghost.

The band will bring their live performance to the Cobourg Mill Pub on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. where they have played many shows to a room packed with loyal supporters who love to dance to sweaty rock ‘n’ roll mixed with soul, rockabilly and a vintage era vibe.

Garage Dog, comprised of Joe Azzarello, Todd Garrison, Roxy Milne, Phil Taylor, Dean Smith and Mike Woods, have been in Head North studios working with engineer and co-producer Matt Azzarello for several months and are proud of this collaboration and excited to see its release.

“We continue to strive to bring a truly memorable experience to our shows, but now we are adding a new level with our originals,” Smith said. “The Dog Pound have been enjoying these new tunes in a live format and we hope this new CD will show our combined growth.”

Garage Dog’s EP Ghost will be available for purchase in CD format at this release party at the Cobourg Mill Pub, located at 990 Ontario Street. The band feels like the Mill Pub is home and is looking forward to sharing this special night with family and friends. Make reservations to ensure your spot.