COUNCIL NEWS: Cramahe finances on track for 2017

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

“We are sitting in a favourable position and staying with budget for 2017,” Cramahe Twp. Treasurer Nicole Leach-Bihun reported to council Sept. 5.

As of June 30, the municipality was just under $2.5-million to the good, it was reported. That will “disappear by the end of the year” as uncompleted current capital projects are completed, the treasurer noted.

Pluses for the coffers: legal and consulting fees are expected to come in lower than was budgeted and the fire department has been recovering costs for higher-than-expected calls to incidents on Highway 401.

The “surprise” budget costs include the new salary levels which came into effect with the August ratification of a new union contract, and the increased cost of insurance. Those increases were not included in 2017 budget deliberations.

Projects that have been completed or are underway include:

• $12,000 to scan council meetings and bylaws 44% complete with documents at Northumberland County archives still to be completed.

• $9,500 Keeler Centre ice plant software upgrade to be completed Sept. 15.

• the township-owned Little Lake house will be demolished for $15,000 by the end of the year. It is currently being used for fire department training.

• a $25,000 renovation of the Colborne town hall administration office be be completed by Dec. 31.

• a new $250,000 snowplow is scheduled for delivery Nov. 1.

• a $12,950 roads need study is half-done and to be completed by the end of September.

• the first phase of the Burnham, Park and Cedar Street rehabilitation $3,950,000 total) will be completed by the end of October.

• a $60,823 hardware update and sewage plan SCADA operating system is half-done with completion scheduled for Nov. 1.

• the $50,000 Environmental Assessment and preliminary design for a gravity sewer extension in the Colborne Industrial Park is a quarter done with completion set for Dec. 31.

Other projects no begun but scheduled for 2017 completion are:

• installation of a wireless/AV system in the Colborne council chambers ($15,000 budgeted).

• $15,000 of repairs to the Colborne town hall front entrance.

• $116,600 resurfacing on Cowie/Penryn Road to be done this month.

• a $10,00 sewer plant actuated valve for the pond.

• a $30,000 gravity sewer-infiltration study is scheduled for Dec. 31 completion.

Heritage designation appoved for 7 King St. West

A brick Regency Cottage house at 7 King St. West in downtown Colborne is approved for heritage designation. Cramahe Twp. council voted to proceed at its Sept. 5. meeting.

Known as the Cumming Cottage, the house was constructed in the early 1830s or 1840s by one of Colborne’s leading families who lived there for over 60 years. Subsequently, the Marshall family resided there for 46 years. Others have lived there for shorter terms.

What appears to be a modest single-storey bungalow actually has five high, full height levels: the basement with its massive fireplace and various servants’ rooms; the main floor with its generous Georgian-inspired rooms; the two-storey tail (one-room wide, which houses the kitchen and dining area): the bedroom level above, and the attic level lit by a shed dormer. The large windows and four ground-floor entrances link the house to the 1.2-acre garden, a garden unusual given its location in the heart of the village

Current owners James and Valerie Detenbeck outlined their request for official heritage designation in a letter to Cramahe Twp. council discussed July 4. The home is well-preserved inside and out. The history of the home was researched by Dr. David Good.

“This is one of the most important houses in Cramahe Twp.,” Robin Young, chair of the Heritage Cramahe Advisory Committee, said.

Parks and rec staffing changes proposed

More full-time employees instead of permanent part-time and seasonal temporary workers are proposed to staff the Cramahe Twp. parks and recreation department.

“A financial study was completed to determine the cost effect of this change. There is actual cost savings to this type of staffing model,” a report to Cramahe Twp. council Sept. 5.from Manager of Operations Ken Hoskins stated.

Having full-time staff will enhances reliability and accountability, council was told. Plus, historically, “it has been difficult to staff as many part-time employees have second jobs.” Cramahe CAO said the potential cost-savings, while not large, were between $8,000-10,000.

With full-time staff, scheduling will be eased and shift rotations optimized for more consistency at the Keeler Centre. Full-time staff will receive more job training, facilitate job succession planning.

Students can be hired for net-moving, canteen work, grass-cutting, summer month jobs, etc. the report states.

Cramahe approves fourth unit for triplex

A fourth dwelling unit was approved for addition to an existing triplex housing unit at 14320 County Road 2 by Cramahe Township council Sept. 5. The application was made by Daniel Kelly.