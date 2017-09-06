The Oriana Singers are issuing a call for new members with the invitation, “Come sing with joy.”

And it’s true — many studies have shown that singing stimulates one’s brain, releases stress and elevates one’s mood.

Oriana members look forward to their first rehearsal of the 2017-18 season at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 11 at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Cobourg. Fresh from their summer hiatus, choir members are returning fully recharged.

Which is not quite the case for artistic director Markus Howard. Instead of whiling away summer hours in a hammock, he was busy researching and collecting varied and challenging music for the choir to learn and perform this coming season. Several numbers that will be part of the Nov. 25 Wassail performance will be introduced at the Sept, 11 rehearsal.

Since its inception in 1969, the choir has provided opportunities for its members from across Northumberland to sing various music genres, from sacred to swing, with skill and panache.

If you read music and would like to experience supportive membership in this wonderful choir, recruitment is currently underway for all voice parts. Contact Kathy Chatten at geniebuff3@hotmail.com to arrange for a brief and uncomplicated audition.