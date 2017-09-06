Brighton Applefest includes YMCA run Sept. 24

BRIGHTON -

On Sept. 24, YMCA Northumberland hosts its annual 5K Brighton Applefest Run, along with the 1K Kids’ Fun Run, as their part of Brighton’s Applefest celebrations.

Whether it’s your first 5K run, or whether you are a racing veteran, it’s an event that’s both challenging and fun, with a course that has something for everyone — a bit of road, a bit of off-road, some uphills, some downhills, some great views and a loop through Dunnett’s Orchard.

The run will start and finish at East Northumberland Secondary School, and the kids’ version starts and finishes on the school track (and, according to the press release, there’s a participation ribbon for each young runner).

“Fall is a great time to get out and enjoy all that the Brighton community has to offer,” Y chief executive officer Eunice Kirkpatrick said.

“The YMCA Applefest Run is a fun and active event that anyone can participate in, while supporting the annual YMCA Strong Kids Campaign. Your support of the event helps us ensure people of all ages become healthier and lead more productive lives, regardless of their background or financial situation.

“Come on out and help us celebrate the Brighton Applefest in YMCA style,” Kirkpatrick said.

Registration for the 5K race is $25, and the kids’ run is free.

You can register on-line at ymcanorthumberland.com, at the Brighton Y (call 613-475-2887) or at 8:30 a.m. at the event.