And All That Jazz VII is the new art and photography show that takes place from Sept. 8 through Oct. 8 at the Art Emporium by the River at 11 Mill St., Port Hope.

It is being organized by Spirit of the Hills, an arts group dedicated to promoting all creative art forms in Northumberland County — bolstering its well-deserved reputation as a vibrant arts community.

Twenty-eight member artists (many of them award-winning) will participate in the show with paintings, photography and other works.

For the past seven years, Spirit of the Hills has organized an And All That Jazz show to coincide with the All Canadian Jazz Festival weekend in Port Hope. During its hiatus this year, the festival’s road shows continue, including the Sept. 10 tribute to Ella Fitzgerald in Cobourg’s Victoria Hall, starring Heather Bambrick and the Brian Barlow Big Band.

Judy Hopkins, chair of the Spirit of the Hills visual-arts committee, said their goal is to build and sustain the arts as a vibrant and integral part of the community.

“We encourage involvement through our numerous cultural events, such as the And All That Jazz VII show, as well as the upcoming Festival of the Arts on Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Peter’s Church in Cobourg,” Hopkins said.

“The festival will bring together visual artists with writers and performance artists to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.”

And All That Jazz VII can be seen during regular gallery hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Emporium, a new venue whose focus was explained in the press release by managing director Robert Polutnik.

“We wanted to get away from the traditional gallery by offering art at extremely reasonable price points,” Polutnik said.

“The gallery is for everybody. You can buy art from $25 to $25,000. We are on two floors with four separate galleries that change every month.”