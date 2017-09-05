Port Hope Police briefs

Impaired charge

A 26-year-old man is facing charges of impaired care and control of a motor vehicle and care and control with excess blood alcohol after Port Hope Police were called to the McDonald’s drive-thru on Rose Glen Road shortly after 3 a.m. Sept. 2.

Police located the man in a vehicle in the parking lot and commenced an investigation into the driver’s state of sobriety. The man was later arrested for impaired related offences. Cole Lebarge appears in court later in September.

Man charged after disturbance

An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges after Port Hope Police were called to a disturbance in the Peter Street/Nelson Street area.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sept. 4, police were told of a man who was violent and out of control in a unit belonging to another man. During a three-hour period, the man allegedly damaged furniture and other property. He was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of assault, mischief to property and possession of a controlled substance. Julianno Petrellla is also charged with two counts of breach of probation. He was held in custody for a show cause hearing.

Salmon run patrols

The annual salmon run patrols have begun. Police have conducted 13.25 hours of dedicated river patrol. Two charges under the fish and wildlife conservation act were laid and one liquor charge was handed out. Patrols will continue through to the end of September.