Not only is Labour Day the harbinger of fall, it also means the Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club is nearing the end of another season.

The traditional Labour Day tournament is a mixed pairs with a variation. Normally in pairs the vices roll their bowls in sequence followed by the skips. However, in this variation (known as an Aussie 242) the vices roll two bowls, the skips four and then the vices their final two. In the next end the order is reversed. If readers don’t understand that I wouldn’t be surprised as the players also get confused at times!

The tournament was sponsored by realtor Brenda Kloostra of Royal LePage and 10 Cobourg teams competed in addition to 14 visiting teams from Chesley, Georgina, Peterborough, Pickering, Whitby and Oshawa. With 24 teams competing there was some great competition and excellent play.

Each team played three 12-end games and after the second round there were three Cobourg teams with two wins. Unfortunately the Cobourg team of Bob Bates and Pay Bylok were drawn against another Cobourg team – Bill and Louisa Arthur. The third Cobourg team of Ralph Stoffers and Janet Taylor were drawn against Steve Naylor and Nicky Chamois of Oshawa whilst the other top match was between Ken Bunner and Priscilla Downes (Oshawa) and Bob Matthews and Anna Panton (Peterborough).

Amazingly after two games and 11 ends of bowls, each of those games was tied going into the final end so any one of six teams had a chance of winning the trophy. In the all Cobourg game between Bates and Arthur, Bates won 14-13. Stoffers lost his game 9-10 and Bunner won 10-9. By virtue of big wins in his first two games Bunner finished with 44 points, five ahead of Bates.

The full result was: winners – Ken Bunner and Priscilla Downes (Oshawa) 3 wins and 44 points; second – Bob Bates and Pat Bylok (Cobourg) 3 wins and 39 points; third – Steve Naylor and Nicky Chamois (Oshawa) 3 wins and 37 points; fourth – Bob Matthews and Anna Panton (Peterborough)

2 wins and 38 points; fifth – Jim Caldwell and Sheila Lane (Peterborough) 2 wins and 37 points. The winner of the prize for one win with the highest score went to Steve Haslam and Nan Hendren (Cobourg) with 37 points.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, Aug. 21, the club’s Monday Night League wrapped up for the season. This is very much a fun league with numerous variations on the normal game being devised by organizer Donna Ball. But those variations are all a test of skills and are also good practice for regular tournament play. The overall winner this year was Bill Arthur.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, eight triples teams competed in the annual challenge match against the Wilmot Creek club. The venue for this match rotates from year to year and this year was at Wilmot Creek. The Cobourg club has won the challenge match for the last two years and easily retained the trophy by 11.5 points to 4.5.

The tournament season will wrap up this coming week with an open pairs tournament on Thursday and the club Sadie Hawkins tournament on Saturday.

...

The winners of recent club jitneys were: Aug. 29 – Helen Beaton, Mary Thibault and Nancy Fargo; Sept. 2 – Ralph Stoffers, Norma Stoffers and Bev Sydenham.

...

For more information about lawn bowling in Cobourg visit the club’s website at www.cobourglawnbowlingclub.weebly.com.