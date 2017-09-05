The chasm between workers and employers is never more obvious than the debate over raising minimum wage.

The Ontario government plans to raise the current $11.40 an hour to $11.60 next month. It will then bump it to $14 an hour in January and $15 the following year.

Northumberland Chamber of Commerce said recently its members are concerned about the impact of a hike in the minimum wage following a briefing done by the organization based on report done by Keep Ontario Working Coalition, a campaign led by industry lobbyists for restaurants, hotels, staffing companies, franchise owners and tourism operators, among others. All depend on minimum wage employees.

While most local employers support the increase, the timelines are too tight, posing big challenges, said Chamber president Kevin Ward. He hinted rather than increase incomes, it will mean lost jobs. According the coalition’s report, 185,000 jobs will be at risk.

Economists say increasing the minimum wage has the greatest impact since it gives those who are living in poverty or just above the poverty line the biggest lift. More than 50 percent of Canadian workers receive minimum wage in 2013, according to Statistics Canada.

When these people get more money, it is spent. All of it. The money is used to buy food, pay rent, pay bills, and purchase necessities. There are numerous studies showing it improves people’s health and education outcomes.

To boost minimum wage is to boost the economy, according to an article by economist Armine Yalnizyan in Maclean’s article earlier this year.

There is no question some jobs will be lost and marginal businesses will fail, Yalnizyan argues.

And, that is where local businesses may be justified in their fears. Facing a shaky economy within Northumberland, many businesses may not be on solid ground, unlike those in larger urban centres where the customer base is more diverse and economies are stronger.

And, since many local businesses are in the retail and service sectors, they rely on low-wages. Even industrial jobs are no longer high-paying, as manufacturers use minimum wage workers. This may also amplify the effect.

Ontario has the highest reliance on low-wage work, according to Yalnizyan. Some employers argue low-wage workers don’t deserve the additional money. Poor productivity, high absenteeism, lack of work ethic are common complaints.

Yalnizyan says a raise in minimum wage improves productivity, there is less absenteeism and turnover and there is reduced recruitment and training costs.

What this debate does more than anything is widen the rift between workers and employers.

When profitable businesses fail to pay good wages, provide full time employment, benefits and respect the contribution of employees, then there is little choice except to impose a raise, pass legislation and regulate the workplace. Does a weak local economy mean there is little choice?

All this takes place in the shadow of Labour Day, a holiday this past weekend meant to celebrate working people in Canada. Maybe it says a lot when there are no parades down our main streets, picnics or other festivities in Northumberland.

Robert Washburn is a journalist and professor in the Journalism and Communications program at Loyalist College. Columns are archived at his website http://consider-this.ca.