PORT HOPE -

Two things are certain with the annual salmon run in Port Hope – lots of fish along with lots of complaints about people fishing.

Councillor Jeff Lees said the usual calls started coming in during the long weekend as early as 7 a.m.

As a councillor, Lees said he understands getting calls each year.

This year, some people fishing along the Ganaraska River are once again littering.

“We as council have been dealing with it for three years or more,” Lees said. “This time of year it’s probably going to get worse over the next month as the salmon start the run.

“We have both the Port Hope Police and the MNR (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry) who will start reacting to the illegal activities.”

Lees said his biggest concern is the people who litter.

“It costs the Port Hope taxpayers about $20,000 a year to clean up all this mess,” he said.

Coffee cups, beer cans, cigarette packages, fish carcasses can easily be viewed along both sides of the Ganaraska River from the Walton Street bridge.

“This is the first of the run, once the run starts, word will get out and more people will come,” Lees said. “The more fish, the more people and the more problems.”

Lees said Port Hope council is all for people coming to enjoy the municipality, “but please don’t leave your litter all over.”

One fishermen arrived toting a cooler as he walked to a spot along the river south of Walton Street on Monday.

Police were called on Sunday after a fisherman north of the Walton Street bridge was using a bow and arrow, shooting salmon in the river. Police said the man had a native status card which Lees believes allows him to fish anywhere in Canada.

There was a concern the arrow might ricocheted in the water so police told people in the area to stay out of the man’s way.

“We as a municipality have no issue with anyone staying within their rights, but we thought it was a little dangerous basically discharging a firearm in a confined space,” Lees said. “The police did their job, he was all within his rights, but I think they were looking out for the people around him.”

The new rules stating there is no fishing from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. seem to be working, Lees said, adding he will have a better idea once he speaks with police.

As Lees was speaking with Northumberland Today, a woman was walking downstream on the other side of the river with a fishing rod in hand, picking up garbage.

“That gives you a glimmer of hope,” Lees said. “It’s like anything else in the world, it always takes a few to wreck it for everyone else.”

The municipality’s marketing department has taken on a new campaign called, “Respect The Ganny.”

“That’s all we want people to do,” Lees said. “Respect the river, respect the municipality, but please come here and enjoy yourself – that’s all we ask.”

If anyone sees people doing something illegal, like improper fishing or littering, Lees urges them to call police or the MNR.

“Please don’t just let it happen,” he said.

