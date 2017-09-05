Charges laid in connection to rash of break-ins

COBOURG -

The wide geographic area over which a string of break-ins took place this summer was just part of the news at a press conference Tuesday at the Cobourg Police headquarters.

There was also the announcement of the arrests of three Cobourg residents.

Cobourg Acting Inspector Jeff Sheils listed 28 incidents, 15 of which took place in Cobourg. Of the rest, two reports came from Kawartha Lakes, five from Peterborough, two from Port Hope and eight others took place across four OPP detachment areas.

These incidents included other criminal offences, such as motor-vehicle thefts, along with the break-and-enters, Sheils said. And many hair salons were targets of the crimes.

Port Hope Police Chief Bryant Wood and OPP Inspector Lisa Darling offered their praise of the way all forces involved gave their best efforts to bring the matter to this conclusion. In addition to Port Hope, Cobourg and OPP involvement, investigative assistance was also provided from officers in Belleville and Kawartha Lakes.

“This shows crime cuts across boundaries,” Darling said. “All the officers did an exceptional job.”

“We really rely heavily on the public, and the public is a good reason why this has been resolved,” Wood added.

The big break came Aug. 30, just after midnight, when Cobourg police heard that a break-and-enter had just occurred in Port Hope. They were provided with a licence-plate number and a description of the car involved — a car that was believed to have been stolen in OPP jurisdiction.

They also heard that one female and two males were in the vehicle, and got a description of the female. Cobourg Police recognized her and immediately went to the King Street East location where she was believed to reside. At 1:50 a.m., the vehicle with the three occupants arrived at the residence. All were arrested and charges were laid.

Gerald Cooper, 47, is charged with more than 65 offences, a list that includes three thefts, 32 break-and-enters and 32 probation breaches.

Cindy Cooper, 43, and Patrick Quinlin, 40, each have a single break-and-enter charge.

“The investigation continues,” Sheils said. “With the number of incidents, there will be ongoing investigations to see if further parties can be identified.”

Cobourg Police Chief Kai Liu said that officers are aware how a break-and-enter affects not only a business owner, but the employees who must work there.

“I can tell you officers across the region took this very personally. In the end, it was with the help of the public, the use of technology, store owners giving us tips they were sharing online and on social media — and then putting it all together,” Liu said.

Among the civilians present at the event was Corey Evans, who owns the Topcuts salon in Cobourg.

After break-ins on July 9 and 21, Evans recalled, “I went to every single salon and warned them.” Nevertheless, she knows of six Cobourg salons that had break-ins. And within the week, she had a third break-in herself.

Each incident resulted in cash being taken, as well as some of her hair-care and -styling equipment.

“I met with staff, and we changed up everything,” she said.

cnasmith@postmedia.com