With school set to resume Tuesday, there is a new director of education for the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Dr. Jennifer Leclerc was previously the superintendent of education and has been with the local public school board since 2010. She was appointed interim director of education in May.

“Jennifer is an accomplished educator and provincial leader in student achievement,” board chair Cathy Abraham stated in a recent media release. “We feel incredibly fortunate that she will be able to bring her wealth of professional and administrative skills to her new role. An innovative educator, Jennifer has extensive experience in developing and supporting strategies to ensure student success - the main priority for our board.”

Leclerc has been in education for more than 30 years and has a doctorate in curriculum, teaching and learning.

Her experience includes student achievement officer for the Ministry of Education as well as positions with the Durham Catholic District School Board and with York University.

Leclerc officially took on her role Sept. 1.

“I believe this is truly an exciting time to be a leader in the Kawartha Pine Ridge (KPR) District School Board, and I consider it a privilege to be entrusted by the board with the position of Director of Education,” Leclerc stated in the release. “I greatly look forward to working in collaboration with the board, our excellent staff, supportive community partners, and most importantly, all our wonderful students and parents, as we pursue success and achievement for all.”

About 31,000 elementary and secondary students go to schools within the KPRDSB.

