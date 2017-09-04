Cobourg Police briefs

Parking tickets issued by private companies

Cobourg Police and the Town of Cobourg have recently received complaints regarding the issuance of private property parking tickets by private companies.

Currently the Town of Cobourg does not recognize these tickets and they are not connected to any Town of Cobourg infrastructure or the Ministry of Transportation. The Town of Cobourg will not act on these tickets and they appear at this time to be a private effort to collect revenue, police state.

Parking Infraction Notices issued by the town clearly have the Town of Cobourg listed at the top as well as options on the back of the ticket to request a trial date at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 860 William Street in Cobourg.

Police note that private property owners do have certain rights regarding vehicles parked on their property. Signs can be posted indicating unauthorized vehicles may be towed lawfully at the owner’s expense.

Information on parking in the Town of Cobourg can be located online at http://www.cobourg.ca/en/my-cobourg/Parking.aspx.

No stopping in front of CCI

The Cobourg Police Service and Town of Cobourg Bylaw Officers

will be enforcing no stopping rules in front of Cobourg Collegiate Institute along King Street East during school hours.

CCI is located at 335 King Street East.

This initiative is about student and traffic safety, Cobourg Police Acting Staff Sgt. Brent Alliston stated in a release, adding the traffic enforcement effort is to educate drivers that illegally stopping in no-stopping zones results in traffic congestion which causes increased dangers to students, other pedestrians and drivers.

Stopping a vehicle legally not only improves the flow of traffic, it shows consideration for all other users of the roadway and makes our streets safer, the release stated.

The Town of Cobourg Bylaw section 14, stopped in a signed no stopping area, carries a fine of $40.