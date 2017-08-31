Union Gas continues support of GRCA

PORT HOPE -

Union Gas is helping with important land and water stewardship programs like those surrounding stormwater runoff, says Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority spokesperson Pam Lancaster.

Last year, the GRCA/Town of Cobourg Water Conservation Garden Walkway was constructed using a permeable surface material that helps prevent flooding and allows the water to soak into the ground. Another project will be undertaken at the Orono Buttercup Hollow Park this fall, Lancaster explained.

“Permeable (porous) concrete and engineered plastic grid products have the durability of pavement with added environmental benefits. Rain or snowmelt drains through the open spaces within the porous materials rather than running off of the surface.

“The environmental benefits of permeable surfacing include:

• increased groundwater recharge;

• reduced surface runoff rates and volumes;

• reduced water contamination through natural filtration; and

•reduced flash flooding through increased drainage capacity.”

“We are unaware of any local housing or business developments using the product,” Lancaster stated.

Union Gas has been supporting the GRCA over the past five years and the recent donation of $1,000 will be to development demonstration sites of this and other stewardship programs.

“At Union Gas, we care about the environment,” said Ed Gouweloos, Union Gas Utility Services Construction Manager, Cobourg in a media release. “And we’re proud to support the important environmental conservation work that the GRCA is doing across this watershed.”

The release also states that “stormwater runoff occurs when rain or snowmelt flows off hard surfaces rather than being absorbed by vegetation and soils. In order to prevent flooding, storm sewers quickly remove water off of roads, sending it through underground pipes, eventually entering stormwater ponds, local creeks or Lake Ontario as untreated runoff. As a result, stormwater can impact local water

quality and quantity. Untreated water not only affects the quality of water for fish, insects, and birds but also our source of drinking water – Lake Ontario.”

