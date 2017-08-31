GRAFTON -

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 580 (the Lt. Col. John W. Foote VC CD branch) has submitted its September Foote Notes newsletter.

The branch has had some changes over the summer — the hall floor being refinished, the branch being painted and new picnic tables and benches, not to mention looking forward to the new electronic sign out front.

A collage table raffle is now going on as a fundraiser. Tickets are $5 each at the bar, and the draw will be made Nov. 4 at noon.

September events are coming up:

• Sept. 3 – Stoney Stoneman and the Sundance Band host an open-mic jamboree from 1 to 5 p.m. A light lunch will be served, and refreshments are available. Admission is $8 per person, $15 per couple and $3 for entertainers.

• Sept. 9 — It’s moonshot euchre and roast-beef dinner day. Register for euchre at noon ($5 per person), and play from 1 to 5 p.m. There are prizes and a 50-50 draw. Then stay for a dinner of roast beef, potato, vegetables, bun, gravy ad dessert (with tea and coffee also available). If you know any students who need to get volunteer hours in, helping Jean out for a few hours could be one way.

• Sept. 12 and 26 – Support the Grafton Legion with a game or two at Cobourg’s Bingo Country, starting at 12:30 p.m.

• Sept. 16 — The second annual Highway of Heroes Tribute and Monument fundraiser runs from 2 to 10 p.m., and admission is $10 per person. It’s an outdoor event, with music by Ginny McIlmoyle, Whiskey Saint, Franny & Beeb’z, Greatest of East, Madman’s Window, Justin Riddell, The Merrigans, Tyler Cochrane, and The Cedarail Band, plus adult refreshments, food, raffles and 50-50 draws.

• Sept. 17 — The annual Wayne Moore Golf Tournament takes place at Shelter Valley Pines, with an 8:30 p.m. shotgun start. Register for 18 holes ($65) or nine ($45), and there’s a best-ball prize. Lunch is served at the Grafton Legion afterwards.

• Sept. 20 — It’s seniors’ lunch and euchre day, with lunch (by donation) served at noon and euchre to follow.

• Sept. 23 — A Harvest Dinner is served at 6 p.m., with turkey, gravy, potato, rolls, vegetables, stuffing, dessert plus coffee or tea at $12 per person.

• Sept. 24 — The Merrill Crowe Horseshoe Tournament is on, with registration at 9 a.m. ($20 per team or $10 per person) and play starting at 10 a.m.

• Sept. 24 — Moonshot euchre is the afternoon program. Register at noon ($5 per person), and play from 1 to 4 p.m. There are prizes and 50-50 draws, plus coffee, tea and sandwiches.

Weekly events to remember:

• Tuesdays — Darts begin their fall and winter season from 7 to 10 p.m., starting Sept. 8.

• Wednesdays — Seniors’ darts run from 1 to 4 p.m., with teams made by blind draw and a fun-darts format.

• Wednesdays — Enjoy moonshot euchre from 7 to 9 p.m. at $3 per person (open to the public).

• Fridays — Most Friday nights, volunteers put on a Friday Night Supper at $7 per person with a menu that varies. Check the website, Facebook or Twitter to see what’s in store.

Looking ahead:

• Oct. 14 — Seniors’ lunch and euchre

• Oct. 20 — Oktoberfest

• Oct. 22 — Sunday-afternoon moonshot euchre

• Nov. 4 — Christmas bazaar

• Nov. 11 — Remembrance Day service at the Grafton cenotaph at 10:45 a.m., followed by a 6 p.m. honours-and-award dinner.

• Dec. 2 — Christmas bazaar and bake sale

The Grafton Legion is available to rent for wedding receptions, family events, banquets and other functions, and it is licensed by the ACGO. The recently refinished hall floor looks great, as does the paint job on the hall and club room.

At about 2,100 sq. ft., it is licensed for 137 people (and 51 in the member lounge). The hall can be configured to meet your needs, and set-up time is usually available at no extra cost.

The $175 pricing includes taxes and set-up. Call 905-349-2148 to make a booking.

The ladies’ auxiliary is available for catering upon request at additional cost. Contact Helen Massey at 905-372-2639 for details and pricing on providing your event with lunch, supper or snacks.

Regular hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 2 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and closed Sundays and Mondays (though hours may vary for special events).

Free WiFi is available at the branch — just ask the bartender for the password.

You can keep up to date with the branch by visiting http://www.rcl580.ca,, or you can like them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/rclr80) or follow them on Twitter (@rcl580).