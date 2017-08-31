COBOURG -

The Horizon Plastics International plant in Cobourg is expanding and plans to add more than 20 full-time jobs, the company announced Thursday afternoon.

The company cited increased international demand for the expansion.

The plant, established in Cobourg in 1972, already employs more than 200 people, according to a release from the company.

The new operator team jobs are available immediately and are on 12-hour continental shifts.

The starting wage is $16, with an increase to $16.75 after one year, plus benefits, according to Chris Long, director and head of human resources.

People can apply through the careers section at www.horizonplastics.com or e-mail careers@horizonplastics.com.

The plant, located in the Northam Industrial Park, makes building products, industrial components and environmental products.