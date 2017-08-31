Cobourg Police issue back-to-school tips

As a new school year approaches, the Cobourg Police Service reminds the public that everyone has a responsibility to be more watchful as you travel the roads.

This is especially important at certain times of day — particularly before school, lunch time and after school — when young students are more likely to be outside of school.

A press release issued by Sgt. Paul Legere shared information from Safe Kids Canada, which reports that pedestrian injury is the third-highest cause of injury-related death among Canadian children. Driving defensively and observing the rules of the road are key ways to reduce this statistic.

Legere added that driving infractions committed within a school zone (such as speeding or passing a school bus improperly) can have significant impact on one’s driving record.

Back-to-school time means more children walking and biking on the roads. Younger ones often have limited experience with traffic and lack the skills to negotiate it safely. Motorists need to take special care while driving, and Legere included some safety tips they hope to see heeded.

• Always top for a school bus with flashing signals. Its young passengers are often too excited and preoccupied to follow all the safety rules themselves. Be especially alert for young people darting out between stopped vehicles and exercise patience as they board or exit the bus.

• Observe posted speed limits, especially those in school or community-safety zones. Slower speeds offer more time for a driver to make a sudden stop if it is needed. Respect schools’ posted pick-up and drop-off areas, as well as no-stopping and no-parking zones, to keep the traffic flowing more smoothly and safely.

• Always obey the school crossing guard. Children trust their safety to these adults so, whether you agree with their judgment or not, respect their motivations and obey.

• Plan ahead and be alert. As accustomed routes become busier with a new school year, allow more time and always be prepared for a sudden stop — or perhaps find a new route.

• Expect the unexpected. Children are predictable, so keep that in mind as you approach a school zone.

Parents can do their part with a few safety rules of their own.

• Dress your children for maximum visibility, especially in bad weather. Light-coloured jackets, reflective strips for backpacks are an example of the possibilities. And ensure the children know that phones and music-and-gaming devices are never to be used while crossing a street.

• Teach your children the rules of traffic safety — stay well away from streets and parking lots while at school, cross only at designated crosswalks and under supervision, and be a good role model on these rules yourself.

• Teach your children bus-safety and -etiquette rules — remain seated at all times while the bus is in motion, refrain from loud and distracting behaviour, and respect the driver.