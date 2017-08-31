Adorable baby monkey born at Bronx Zoo

NEW YORK — One of New York City’s latest residents is young, physically fit and wildly popular.

The Angolan colobus monkey was born in August at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo and scores high on the cuteness scale.

The baby, whose gender is not yet known, is now on exhibit.

Zoo video shows the tot snuggling with mom. Its soft, white fur contrasts with the adult’s silky black and white coat.

Their slender bodies and long tails help them balance while moving through treetops in search of leaves, fruits and seeds.

DYK Colobus monkeys are born completely white?

The species is native to northern Angola and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a second population found in Tanzania and Kenya.

Conservationists are concerned about the loss of their natural habitat from deforestation and agriculture.