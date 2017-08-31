10th annual Prairie Day set for Sept. 9

ALDERVILLE -

It’s been a decade since organizers first planned the Prairie Day events centred at the Black Oak Savanna near Roseneath and the 10th annual one takes place Sept. 9.

It is a partnership between the Alderville Black Oak Savanna Ecology Centre located on County Road 18 and the Rice Lakes Plains Joint Initiative which includes the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority.

“The Alderville Black Oak Savanna Ecology Centre ( located at 8467 County Road 18) invites everyone to come out and enjoy displays and demonstrations highlighting traditional indigenous practices within the region. The whole family can enjoy a variety of interactive environmental education activities, tallgrass prairie tours, birding, delicious food, music, storytelling, face painting, crafts and more,” states a media release.

The Rice Lake Plains include higher ground on the south shore of Rice Lake through which bison and First Nations people hunting them travelled on yearly migrations. Tallgrass and other early types of vegetation grow in these ancient plains areas including around the ecology centre where every year seeds from these native plants are harvested and replanted to further re-establish the tallgrass savanna region.

“Prairie Day showcases the Alderville First Nation’s Black Oak Savanna tallgrass prairie, savanna and other ecological preserves within The Rice Lake Plains. Embrace the opportunity to learn first-hand about the rarity and importance of this habitat within Ontario, and the significance of all Prairie and Savanna habitats globally,” the release states.

“A bus will go to and from different Nature Conservancy Canada properties,” GRCA spokesperson Amy Griffiths explained in an e-mail.

The event takes place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, phone 905-352-1008 or go to www.facebook.com/PrairieDayCelebration.

