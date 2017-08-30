Town of Cobourg seeks website feedback

COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg is looking for input from residents and local businesses of its redesigned municipal website.

Launched in May, the redesigned site was developed in partnership with eSolutionsGroup, a leading Canadian digital solutions company specializing in public sector products and services.

The complete revision of the site took 12 months to complete, and aimed at an improved look, feel and functionality.

The Town of Cobourg was honoured in June as a winner of this year’s Hermes Creative Awards competition, with a Gold Award in the Government category for their website design-and-development project.

“Communications is paramount to any local government and, along with our social-media channels, our website offers us one of the best ways to inform and educate our residents,” Cobourg communications officer Ashley Purdy said in the press release.

“We want to hear how we can further improve the town’s website. What additional features and content would you like to see?”

The Town of Cobourg will work continuously to improve usability, content and the overall design of the website. Residents and local businesses are encouraged to provide candid feedback through an the online survey, as their input can guide the setting of priorities regarding web content and navigation moving forward.

The 10-minute survey can be taken anonymously at www.surveymonkey.com/r/cobourgwebsite (also available through www.cobourg.ca), and the press release sets out a Sept. 8 deadline.

For more information, contact the communications department at communications@cobourg.ca.