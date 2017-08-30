This simple salad is sure to be a crowd pleaser

Well we are approaching the last long weekend of summer 2017 and I expect there will be lots of barbecues and smokers cooking up some festive fare.

In keeping with the local produce available and your busy schedules, here is a simple salad that is sure to please.

My peaches are just finishing their season and tomatoes are in prime time. I have local wild flower honey and buckwheat honey. I much prefer buckwheat honey, but it is a bit of an acquired taste. If you were comparing honey to rum, then buckwheat would be the dark full bodied rum like Pussers.

A chiffonade is made by rolling the herb leaves like a cigar, them slicing it into thin slices so you end up with fine ribbons of your herbs.

Sometimes, no, quite often, simple recipes are the ones that make the big hit. This one should fit that truth. Have a great long weekend!

TOMATO & PEACH SALAD

Ingredients

4 Tbsp. Local unpasteurized honey (wild flowers)

2 Tbsp. Balsamic vinegar

2 Lg. Ont. peaches, cut in cubes (3-4 small)

4-5 Med. Heirloom tomatoes (use at least 2 colours), cut in cubes

2-3 Basil leaves, cut to chiffonade

2 oz. feta cheese, broken up

Instructions

Whisk together the honey and balsamic to make the dressing.

Combine the peaches, tomatoes and basil in a large serving bowl. Drizzle the dressing over salad. Top with feta cheese.

