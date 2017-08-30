Sports briefs

Friday night volleyball

Adult Co-ed Volleyball League has room for interested teams. We play a solid intermediate skill level on Friday nights at Cobourg Collegiate Institute on King Street.

Please contact Dean Smith at 905-376-1260 or email at fnv_events@hotmail.com to register or for more information. You can also check us out on Facebook under FNV Events.

Hope to see you on the courts!

Junior A hockey

Following two straight wins over the Lindsay Muskies to open the Ontario Junior Hockey League preseason, the Cobourg Cougars will head to Wellington on Thursday night to face the Dukes and Trenton on Friday evening to take on the Golden Hawks. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Cougars will conclude their exhibition schedule Tuesday night at home against the Dukes. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Cobourg’s opening game of the regular season is Friday, Sept. 8 in Milton. The home opener for the Cougars is Monday, Sept. 11 against the Aurora Tigers.

Major Series Lacrosse final

The Peterborough Century 21 Lakers third period magic was not quite enough on Tuesday night.

The Lakers outscored the Six Nations Chiefs 5-1 in the third period but had dug too big a hole falling 11-10 in Game 4 of the Major Series Lacrosse final at Iroquois Lacrosse Arena.

Two five-goal runs in the first and second periods built the Chiefs a 10-5 lead and they held the Lakers third period charge. Peterborough leads the best-of-seven final 3-1. Game 5 is 8 p.m. Thursday at the Memorial Centre in Peterborough.

The Lakers and Chiefs play in MSL with the Cobourg Nissan Kodiaks.

WNGHA registration

One more in-person registration date has been added for the West Northumberland Girls Hockey Association.

It will be held tonight from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre for those who wish to register in-person.

Registration is also available at www.wngha.ca.

Anyone wishing to register should do so before Sept. 1 to avoid late fees.

3-pitch tournament

Teams are sought for a day of fun with a recreational 3-pitch ball tournament.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Grafton ball diamonds starting at 9 a.m.

A home run derby will be held at noon.

Registration fee is $200. This includes a new game ball and a guarantee of three games. Domino’s Pizza on Strathy Road in Cobourg has sponsored the event.

All proceeds will benefit those who are in need through the Salvation Army Outreach Services.

To register and provide a $50 deposit, contact Kristina Nairn at knairn@hkpr.on.ca or Bryan Marjoram at bryan.marjoram.23@gmail.com.