Northumberland County councillors have imposed weight restrictions on two bridges in the east end of the county.

The county is responsible for the two bridges. The decision at the most recent session of county council followed a structural evaluation by G.D. Jewell Engineering.

The weight reduction on both the Thompson and Loomis bridges will now be 10 tonnes, down from 20 tonnes.

The Thompson bridge is located on Skinkle Road in Trent Hills and the Looms bridge is on Pine View School Road in the Municipality of Brighton.

“Both the Thompson and Loomis bridges are included in the 10-year capital construction plan for replacement/rehabilitation within the next five years,” county spokesperson Kate Campbell stated in an e-mail.

“It is too early to estimate the costs for this work; various options are being considered and a Municipal Class EA will be completed for each structure to determine the preferred alternative, which will help to determine costs.”