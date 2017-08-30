Non-Gala Fundraiser returns for Cornerstone

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre has designated September the month for its seventh annual Nights of Shelter Non-Gala Fundraiser, with Part Time CFO Services as presenting sponsor.

And, as would be the case for an actual gala,funds raised will support hundreds of women and children who approach Cornerstone each year to access programs and services to move out of danger into a violence-free future.

The announcement referred to it as a choose-your-own-adventure campaign — rather than purchase an expensive ticket to a black-tie soiree and paying all the costs that go along with such an event, take that money and donate it to the cause at your leisure (from your spa, golf game, morning carpool, office desk or your good old couch).

Similarly, Cornerstone can forego the expenses that would have gone with renting a hall, decorating it, and bringing in food and entertainment in favour of meeting the urgent immediate needs of the women and children arriving at the shelter.

“We are proud to give back to the community and support Cornerstone’s seventh annual Nights of Shelter Non-Gala Fundraiser,” Part Time CFO Services President, Darryl Goodall said in the press release.

“It is comforting to know that organizations such as Cornerstone exist, in the event women and their children ever find themselves in a difficult relationship. To be in a safe home is something most of us take for granted, but a night free of violence could be a very welcomed gift for a woman or child in our community,” Goodall said.

“Each year we strive to help as many women and children as possible, and receiving support from the community enables us to continue providing immediate shelter within our county and to carry out our mission to break the cycle of family violence,” Cornerstone executive director Nancy Johnston added..

In the past year Cornerstone served more than 2,300 women and children through shelter, counselling and prevention programs, operating with an occupancy rate of 120%.

While the need for these services continues to grow, funding remains at a plateau. However – with the support of staff, directors, funders, donors and community — Cornerstone continues to grow stronger, reach more clients, and help more individuals and families begin new lives.

For the month of September, Cornerstone urges supporters to consider a donation of $125, the cost of a single night of shelter for a woman or child, though donations of any size are welcome.

For information on how to donate please contact manager of community engagement Carly Cunningham at 905-372-1545 ext.236 or ccunningham@cornerstonenorthumberland.ca, or visit www.cornerstonenorthumberland.ca.