COLBORNE -

The Community Care Northumberland board has announced that Maretta Riley has been hired as the new program assistant in the Colborne office, replacing Brenda Chapman who has retired.

The program assistant works directly with clients, assessing their needs and organizing the delivery of programs and services that apply to their individual needs from a long list that is offered — which would include friendly visiting, the Home At Last and Home Help and Maintenance programs, Meals on Wheels, care-giver supports, telephone security checks, transportation services and a variety of wellness, social and recreational programming.

They also recruit and support the volunteers who help make these services possible.

Riley received her undergraduate degree in psychology and religious studies from the University of Ottawa. She has a Master of Divinity in Clinical Counselling, and has worked both privately and in agency settings as an individual and couple therapist.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity to serve the community in this new capacity,” she said in the press release.

“I find working and supporting clients through the provision of CCN programs to be extremely rewarding.”

Community Care executive director Trish Baird extended a welcome to her new staffer.

“Maretta brings unique skills to us and she will be great asset to our Colborne office team,” Baird said.