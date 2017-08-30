My challenge in Plattsburgh, NY

As a member of the Concert Band of Cobourg, I first travelled to Plattsburgh, New York in 2002.

We took part in the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration, a weekend devoted to remembering the War of 1812 and naval battle that occurred on Lake Champlain between the British and the Americans. The Americans won.

Because we are also known as the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Association – Ontario, we were there to represent the British. Our red tunics certainly made us look like Redcoats! But the city keeps inviting us back – this will be our 16th visit – and the relationship between the band and the citizens of Plattsburgh has developed into one of friendship and respect.

The Battle of Plattsburgh and the horrific events now commonly referred to as 9/11 both took place on September 11, at approximately the same time, although they occurred 187 years apart. This made our initial trip to Plattsburgh in 2002 challenging. We could not perform without acknowledging what had happened a year earlier in New York City, and without expressing our sympathy, and our solidarity with our neighbours.

And so Director of Music Paul Storms added “United We Stand” to our programme, and we have been playing it every year since. It evokes a very emotional reaction in our audience members, who stand up, link arms and sing along. In recent years we have also included “God Bless America,” which produces an equally passionate response.

As concert emcee I have tried to make my comments positive, and in some cases light-hearted, highlighting the close relationship that exists between our two countries and often quoting former presidents and prime ministers. I have always emphasized the need for all of us to strive for peace.

This year I will have to work around the U.S. President. We are guests in an American city, and politics should not be part of our musical gift to our hosts. I will keep my thoughts about Donald Trump to myself!

“United We Stand” could be interpreted as a call to unite a troubled America torn apart by the racial tension that manifested itself recently. Or it might appear that we do not support Trump’s immigration policy because we believe that diversity makes us stronger. I hope the audience gets that message, but my observations will be neutral.

It’s ironic that many those who have fled the US and arrived at our border in Quebec came by taxi from Plattsburgh.

We will be playing a piece called “The Plucky Rooster,” written by composer and band member David Tanner especially for our Plattsburgh concerts. It re-tells, musically, the legend of a rooster aboard an American ship during the skirmish. One of the British cannonballs smashes his cage which is sitting on deck. Unharmed, he jumps on a cannon and crows vigorously, lifting the men’s spirits and giving them the strength and resolve to win the battle.

I would love to be able to compare him to another incredible fowl, a giant inflatable Donald Trump-like chicken that was erected within sight of the White House earlier this month. It would be a perfect introduction to our music. But I won’t mention it. At least now you, the readers, all know!

