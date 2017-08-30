The Colborne Legion (Branch 187) invites you to its annual Labour Day Weekend steak-and-burger barbecue.

Choose either one and get a dinner with all the trimmings from 5 to 6:30 p.m. And in honour of the Apple Country Jamboree, the Legion is offering a free bus service to and from the Keeler Centre for anyone in attendance who wants to get a steak or burger dinner.

The steak dinner is $15 for adults, $10 for children aged six to 11 and $11 for veterans with Legion or service cards (and children under five eat at no charge). For the burger dinner, that’s $13 for adults, $8 for children aged six to 11, and $9 for veterans.

The branch hosts wing nights every Wednesday at 5 p.m., with a variety of sauces available. Everyone is welcome, and the wings are just $8.50 a pound.

Shop & Support orders must be in by Sept. 3 — place your order for gift cards to use when shopping, and help the branch raise funds. For more information, contact Patti May.

Moonshot euchre is the program the first two Sundays of every month at 1 p.m., the first in support of the branch, and the second in support of the ladies’ auxiliary.

The dart league starts another season Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m., and membership is open to all.

A weekly eight-ball pool league, also open to all, will begin Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

The branch clubroom is a grea place to come and socialize, with a variety of refreshments available. This includes cold drinks, as well as coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

The branch always appreciates volunteers stepping up for their various activities. If you can help out, please supply your contact information and what kind of activities you could help with (this can be done at the bar).

So many times members are in need of volunteers, and then are told after the fact that someone would have helped. By providing your name in advance, things can run a lot more smoothly.

WiFi is available at the branch. Just ask the bar steward for the password, and you’re on the system.

The branch has a banquet hall available to rent for your special occasion or meeting. It seats up to 195 for an event and up to 170 for a dinner. If you are interested, call 905-355-5479.

Remember — you’re only a stranger once at the Colborne Legion.

— Patti May