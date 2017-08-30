NORTHUMBERLAND -

Finding your own ‘people’ can be the hardest thing for children and teens these days, especially if they are imaginative and shy, or creative and dramatic.

It is often challenging to find a safe place to share your thoughts with like-minded youth, and let that inner artist shine through.

La Jeunesse Choirs and Musical Theatre Intensive is that safe place, and it is happening right here in Cobourg. A long-standing leader in the choral arts in Ontario, this one of a kind organization offers world class vocal and choral training to singers 7-19 years of age. The recently added Musical Theatre Intensive is quickly becoming a top draw for experienced performers and beginners looking to explore the footlights of the Broadway stage.

Offering two different choruses, a Senior and Children’s Choir, La Jeunesse continues to provide a world-class choral education for new and experienced singers.

Through diverse repertoire and excellent pedagogy, La Jeunesse sets the standard in Eastern Ontario for choral performance. Music ranging from folk songs to Broadway, classical and current popular and world music, singers learn the universal language of music and how we can become better global citizens through the arts.

“I am constantly amazed at how our artistic director Markus Howard, can instill such incredible knowledge and vocal facility into our children, while keeping the experience full of joy, fun and laughter. My girls are excited every week to get back to their rehearsals where they are sharing this peak experience with their closest friends” shares parent Kelly Robinson.

With choirs running on Monday evenings, Music Theatre on Fridays and the newly offered private lessons , a family can custom fit a program that best suits their child’s interest level and availability. “There is a place for every child here with us at La Jeunesse,” says Artist Director Markus Howard. “We are here to offer a recreational experience for those with that level of interest, and an academy-like setting for young performers who are looking for an accelerated challenge.”

This season is an exciting one for the choirs and theatre troupe. A March Break trip to New York City is an option for older members who will experience live Broadway shows, and workshops facilitated by working New York actors and artisans.

“I’ve just recently returned from adjudicating the National Finals for Musical Theatre,” says Howard, “and have arranged classes both for the group travelling to New York and for our singers here in Cobourg with guests from current Broadway shows and the Stratford Festival. It is a thrilling time to be a member of La Jeunesse.”

A regular concert series and performances with local and professional artists are just a few of the plans for this season. The choirs are involved in a special recording project that will be announced in late October, and our Music Theatre Troupe is launching a wonderful on-line effort called “The Kindness Project” to be revealed to the community in the following weeks.

“Our biggest initiative this season is the opportunity for young performers who choose to work at an accelerated level to participate in the Music Theatre Intensive Academy, where they will be offered solo and group training in music, drama and dance, participate in festivals and workshops, and be exposed to some of the industry’s top performers and educators,” Howard says.

Whether your child is new to singing and looking for a safe group experience or if they are motivated for a greater challenge in the performing arts, La Jeunesse is the finest music education in this part of Ontario.

Every child deserves the chance to participate and financial assistance is available. Come find your voice with La Jeunesse. Please e-mail ljchoirs@eagle.ca for further information.