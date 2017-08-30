I will eventually be victorious in the Insect Wars

In our house, we are constantly at war with insects. All too often, I wake up to find an earwig listlessly staring me in the eye. This species of pseudo-cockroach with rear pinchers big enough to work a TV remote control is invariably an advance scout for the rest of his armoured division amassing outside my back door.

Earwigs have always seemed to me to be like the fascist alien insect invaders in the cult flick Starship Troopers. I believe them to be indomitable because they are immune to the universe’s most potent insecticide – beer.

Any sober gardener will tell you that an effective insect trap is some beer left in a bottle on the lawn (wasteful as that may seem.) Aside from the risk that your neighbours may believe that they live next to an unruly hobo, leaving beer bottles all over your lawn is ineffective because earwigs love beer. Plying them with the malted suds will only induce the ‘wigs’ into laying in your hammock and occasionally getting up to check on the barbeque or forage for Tostitos and salsa.

Particularly soused earwigs will even get as comfortable as to start picking out new wallpaper for your house. The other night I caught 12 of them trying to work a twist top; how they got into the fridge, I’ll never know. By the time I had discovered them, they already had prepared potato salad whilst having figured out how to keep the fridge light on while the door was closed.

And keeping to the theme of united insect armed forces, close behind the Pincher division comes the infantry of the insect world – ants, whose sole purpose is to convert my lawn into a movie set from Dune. Where do these ants get all of the sand? Do they stash it somewhere over winter, filching it from provincial park beaches? Or have they discovered that three miles down, my lot used to be the bed of a prehistoric lake?

My theory is that they have an agreement with lurking giant sandworms like the ones in the movie Tremors; the worms bring them the sand and the ants trade with the food their earwig co-conspirators raid from my fridge.

Anyway, the ants always manage to schlep enough silicates to host a major beach volleyball tournament.

Sandworms, by the way, are mutations from the toxic insecticides still lingering from the days of bad spraying. Don’t laugh. I’ve got weeds the size of cabbage and the local rabbits wear white vests and pocket watches while constantly declaring that they are late for an appointment.

And lest I forget the air force wing in the siege of Fort Schukov: Hornets, over the last few years have built a ring of piñata-sized nests that encircle the eaves of my home. Not wishing to torpedo our detente, I have incorporated them into my external decor by painting them in patio lantern colours.

Beer, by the way, does work in controlling ants if you can keep the earwigs from getting at it and indulging in chugging contests.

Anyway, if all else fails I feel confident that I will eventually be victorious in the Insect Wars – come winter.

